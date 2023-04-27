Bolivian Authorities Take Control Of Fassil Bank

For over a month, Fassil customers could not withdraw money from their accounts or use their credit and debit cards even though the bank had deposits of US$2,7 billion.

On Wednesday, Bolivian Financial System Supervisory Authority (ASFI) took control of the Fassil Bank, over this institution's breach of obligations with its customers.

For over a month, Fassil customers could not withdraw money from their accounts or use their credit and debit cards even though the bank had deposits of US$2,7 billion.

“Thanks to this intervention, other banks will assume the deposits of Fassil customers and respond to their just demands," ASFI director Reynaldo Yujra said, lamenting that Fassil customers cannot use their accounts until the transfer of deposits finishes.

"However, these customers do not need to worry: we give the certainty that their assets will be transferred to other banks safely," he vowed and announced that the ASFI will announce the names of the banks that will be awarded such deposits on May 12.

"As the Fassil bank is so large, several banks will have to award its clients’ the deposits,” he stressed, mentioning that these institutions will be able to serve Fassil customers by May 22. On Tuesday, the Bolivian Police arrested Fassil Bank President Ricardo Mertens, its manager Jorge Chavez and executives Hermes Saucedo and Hernan Suarez for approving a US$1.5 million credit to an 18-year-old woman who could only pay US$10,000. Authorities currently investigate what relationship the executives may have had with this person, who police agents already called to testify to find out why she received that credit.