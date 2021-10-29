Meetings Prior to Bolivia-Peru Bilateral Summit Begin

Presidents Luis Arce and Pedro Castillo will meet this weekend to relaunch bilateral ties. Luis Arce had a previous meeting with Pedro Castillo in Lima, when the latter took office as president of Peru.

The presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce and Peru, Pedro Castillo, will hold a bilateral summit meeting on Saturday in La Paz. Both Latin American leaders are expected to sign more than 100 agreements on the common agenda, as confirmed by the Bolivian Foreign Ministry.

The Peruvian president will arrive in La Paz on Saturday to preside and participate with his Bolivian counterpart in a binational cabinet meeting: More than 107 bilateral commitments will be undertaken on different topics such as those related to the Mauri River and Lake Titicaca.

Both freshwater reservoirs are now part of the common border between both countries, which, when they achieved their independence in the 19th century, were a single State.

✅ El presidente @PedroCastilloTe y ministros de Estado participarán en el Encuentro Presidencial y VI Gabinete Ministerial Binacional Bolivia-Perú, en La Paz.

�������� Ambos países impulsarán, a través del diálogo político, la agenda bilateral, en beneficio de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/3mtiAnTvP0 — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) October 27, 2021

"President Pedro Castillo and ministers of state will participate in the Presidential Meeting and VI Bolivia-Peru Binational Ministerial Cabinet in La Paz. Both countries will promote, through political dialogue, the bilateral agenda for the benefit of our peoples."

Bolivia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eva Chuquimia, confirmed the agenda and the meeting to take place at the Casa Grande del Pueblo, the seat of the Bolivian executive, as a corollary of the technical work that began in La Paz on different common areas.

According to Chuquimia, they are working on four areas comprising 18 negotiating tables, which translates into 107 commitments of different types to benefit the populations of both countries.

The Peruvian president will sign on Saturday, together with his Bolivian counterpart, the final memorandums of the binational agenda.