News > Latin America

Bolivian Workers Central Calls March To Defend Democracy

  • Bolivian Workers Central Secretary Juan Carlos Huarachi, Oct. 7, 2021

    Bolivian Workers Central Secretary Juan Carlos Huarachi, Oct. 7, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @oxigeno_bo

Published 8 October 2021 (3 hours 12 minutes ago)
Social organizations will demonstrate in favor of social and economic stability, and the right to work.

On Oct. 12, Bolivia's Indigenous movements and workers unions will hold rallies in La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz to defend President Luis Arce, the Indigenous flag ("The Whipala"), and democracy.

Called by the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) Secretary Juan Huarachi on Thursday, these rallies are a response to the far-right movements that have threatened to implement destabilization actions.

The COB asked the Departmental Workers' Centrals (COD) to remain in a "state of emergency" in response to the actions of the Bolivian fascists, who have already deployed attacks against the Indigenous people and the Wiphala in Santa Cruz on Sept. 24..

“United and organized workers will defend the homeland, democracy, popular vote, and our government headed by comrade Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca," said Huarachi.

“The people are conscious of what happened during Jeanine Añez's administration," he added, stressing that the coup leaders "robbed and plundered us." 

The largest rally will take place in Santa Cruz, as the main intellectual authors of the U.S.-backed coup against Evo Morales are located in that department.

Arce and other government authorities are expected to be at the mobilization. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time at the Urban Park, and the main event will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Chiriguano monument.

Opinion – El Deber – Ahora el Pueblo – Kawsachun News
by teleSUR/ nc-JF
