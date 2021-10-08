Bolivian Workers Central Calls March To Defend Democracy

Social organizations will demonstrate in favor of social and economic stability, and the right to work.

On Oct. 12, Bolivia's Indigenous movements and workers unions will hold rallies in La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz to defend President Luis Arce, the Indigenous flag ("The Whipala"), and democracy.

Called by the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) Secretary Juan Huarachi on Thursday, these rallies are a response to the far-right movements that have threatened to implement destabilization actions.

The COB asked the Departmental Workers' Centrals (COD) to remain in a "state of emergency" in response to the actions of the Bolivian fascists, who have already deployed attacks against the Indigenous people and the Wiphala in Santa Cruz on Sept. 24..

“United and organized workers will defend the homeland, democracy, popular vote, and our government headed by comrade Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca," said Huarachi.

Muchas gracias, David Choquehuanca, Vice President of #Bolivia, for your visit today, and a very constructive discussion on the challenges we are facing globally to stop #COVID19 from spreading. We agreed that we have solutions and that we need to #ACTogether in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/uQUyTMLH6v — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 29, 2021

“The people are conscious of what happened during Jeanine Añez's administration," he added, stressing that the coup leaders "robbed and plundered us."

The largest rally will take place in Santa Cruz, as the main intellectual authors of the U.S.-backed coup against Evo Morales are located in that department.

Arce and other government authorities are expected to be at the mobilization. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time at the Urban Park, and the main event will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Chiriguano monument.

