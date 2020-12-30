Bolivia Will Acquire 5.2 Million Doses of the Sputnik V Vaccine

Bolivian President Luis Arce signed an agreement to purchase 5.2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine at the Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz.

Bolivia becomes the third country in the region to acquire the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for free in its population.

The Government of Bolivia signed this Wednesday an agreement with Russia to acquire 5.2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

During the signing ceremony of the agreement, carried out via videoconference, President Luis Arce stated that the acquisition of the immunizer would not be possible if "the Bolivian people had not elected a democratic government."

In statements to the media and through messages spread through his Twitter account, Arce catalogued Sputnik V, developed by Russian scientists, as a "safe, effective" vaccine that "is in great demand."

He said that the vaccines they will acquire with Russia "are additional" to those they will obtain with the COVID-19 Global Access to Vaccines Fund (Covax).

RDIF and Bolivian authorities signed an agreement to supply 2.6 mln doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Bolivia. The vaccine will protect 1/5 of its population. The supply will be facilitated by RDIF’s partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.https://t.co/BcH70byds4 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 30, 2020

He reiterated that with the latter they intend to provide coverage to 80 percent of the population of Bolivia, and recalled that they will be administered free of charge.

The agreement between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Bolivian Health Supply Center will allow the Bolivian population to have access to the vaccine.

Specifically, 2.6 million people will be vaccinated, since each citizen must receive two doses. The second one is applied 21 days after the first one.

After the signing of the agreement, the director general of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, expressed that Russia maintains an active cooperation with Bolivia in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked President Arce for trusting in the Sputnik V vaccine.

With this signature, Bolivia becomes the third Latin American country to sign an agreement for the purchase of the drug, after Argentina, which has already begun vaccination, and Venezuela, which is participating in phase III of its clinical trial and announced its acquisition on Tuesday.