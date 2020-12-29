Venezuela Signs Agreement for Mass Vaccination With Sputnik V

The Latin American country is already taking part in the third phase of the Russian vaccine clinical trial.

On Tuesday, Venezuela signed a contract with Russia to begin mass vaccination of its citizens with the Sputnik V vaccine.

"In the first stage of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, 10 million people will get the Russian medicine," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, although she did not inform about the start date of the campaign.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado, Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza, and the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Serguei Melik-Bagdasarov also took part in the signing of this agreement.

"Venezuela is also contributing to Russia on Sputnik V since it is taking part in phase three of its vaccine clinical trial," Rodriguez explained.

Vaccination of 2000 volunteers in Venezuela will begin in coming days as part of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine. Venezuela is the first country in Latin America to start the clinical trial.

On October 2, the Bolivarian nation received the first load of Sputnik V for a clinical trial in which about 2,000 citizens are taking part.

"This is a historic day for both nations thanks to the cooperation that Caracas and Moscow have had for several decades," the vice president recalled.

On Tuesday, Venezuela registered 320 new COVID-19 cases, rising the country's amount of infections to 112,636. Ninety-five percent of the COVID-19 patients have already recovered.