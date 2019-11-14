Bolivia: United Nations Sends Mediator to Help Overcome Crisis

In the aftermath of the coup against Morales, the UN Secretary-General calls on Bolivians to "refrain from violence and exercise utmost restraint."

A United Nations envoy is traveling to Bolivia to mediate among different political forces and achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis that the coup d'etat against President Evo Morales triggered.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres entrusted this task to Jean Arnault, a French diplomat who will serve as his envoy and meet with all Bolivian actors.

Arnault, who was the UN special representative for Colombia until 2018, has also served as an envoy for Georgia, Afghanistan, Burundi, and Guatemala.

His main goal is "to support efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis, including transparent, inclusive and credible elections," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

This diplomat also announced that Guterres remains "deeply concerned" about the events and calls on all citizens to "refrain from violence and exercise utmost restraint."

Guterres' decision comes just some hours after Evo Morales asked the United Nations, European countries and the Catholic Church to support a "dialogue to pacify" Bolivia.

According to Dujarric, however, Guterres has not spoken to Morales, who is currently a political asylee in Mexico.

Previously, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader denounced what happened in the Andean country as a coup d'etat, in which the Organization of American States (OAS) performed as an instrument of the U.S. foreign policy.

Since Monday expressions of solidarity with the Bolivian people have been multiplying as a result of the notorious violence that the Army and the Police are exercising against the civilian population.

In that sense, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday arrived in Managua, Nicaragua, to participate in the Meeting of the Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples (ALBA), which is expected to analyze the coup in Bolivia and its consequences for the region.