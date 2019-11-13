'OAS Is a Tool of the US Empire': Bolivia's Evo Morales

On Wednesday, Salvatierra said she is willing to install the parliamentary session and assume the presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Bolivia's President Evo Morales denounced Wednesday the Organization of American States for being at the service of the United States and contributing to his country's political crisis.

"The OAS is not at the service of the Latin American peoples and less of its social movements. It is at the service of the U.S. empire," Morales said from Mexico, where he is currently residing as a political refugee after being forced to resign last Sunday.

Meanwhile, due to massive demonstrations that have paralyzed La Paz, the Bolivian Parliament could not meet to formally process the resignation of Evo Morales, who is still the country's president.

Right-wing opposition politicians, however, summoned themselves to a meeting in the former Mining Bank at the Murillo Square, where only people who support the coup are being allowed to enter.

In an absolutely notorious and public way, the Police gathered around the private building to prevent the entry of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) Senator and First President of the Senate Adriana Salvatierra, who under the Constitution is next in presidential succession line after Morales and ousted Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera.

On Wednesday, Salvatierra said she is willing to install the parliamentary session and assume the presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.



Cocaleros del trópico se declaran en movilización hasta que Evo retorne https://t.co/zI5RdB2Wk2 pic.twitter.com/2ljojodI1N — Los Tiempos (@LosTiemposBol) November 13, 2019

"Farmers who grow coca leaf in the tropics declare themselves in mobilization until Evo returns."

Thousands of Bolivians are demonstrating in rejection of the coup against President Morales, which was orchestrated by opposition leaders Luis Fernando Camacho and Carlos Mesa.

"We are not afraid! We are not afraid!” the Bolivian farmers and workers shouted as Air Force planes flew menacingly over their massive demonstration in downtown La Paz.

To prevent further violations of the Bolivian constitution, progressive social movements have been demanding that the Legislature not be installed in session to consummate the coup d'etat. Parliament suspended the session Tuesday as there was no quorum but Senator Jeanine Añez, proclaimed herself as "Interim President."

De esta manera, el brazo armado del Golpe fascista en Bolivia impidió el paso de Adriana Salvaterra, Pdta del Senado de #Bolivia. La legisladora del MAS de #EvoMorales, era la siguiente en la línea de sucesión a ocupar la jefatura del Gobierno, según LA CONSTITUCIÓN pic.twitter.com/Jgq15Ckm6I — Larissa Costas (@Larissacostas) November 13, 2019

This is how the Bolivian fascist coup' armed arm prevented the entry of Adriana Salvatierra, the Senate president, who is from Evo Morales's party. According to the Constitution, the MAS lawmaker is the next in the succession line to become the country's president

Workers and farmers also rejected the racist attitudes of Bolivia's far-right elites, which burned the Whipala, the flag of the Indigenous peoples and the second official flag of Bolivia.

For his part, Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday refused to consider Senator Añez as Bolivia's interim president and questioned his country's foreign policy.

"Our Foreign Affairs Ministry had a hard time seeing the obvious, which is that there was a coup in Bolivia. I hope they don't recognize the outcome of a coup d'etat," Fernandez said after a meeting with social movements held at the Argentine Episcopal Conference in Buenos Aires.

"There was an Army chief who asked for the resignation of a President and a Police that mutinied," he recalled, stressing that those facts are "called a coup d'etat anywhere in the world.”