Bolivia Adds Charges Against the Leader of the 2019 Coup

Jeanine Añez broke her oath of defending the Constitution when she self-declared president of the Senate and "interim president" of her country.

The Prosecutor's Office expanded the judicial investigations against Jeanine Añez to include charges of breach of her duties as a senator through arbitrary acts that violated the Bolivian constitution and laws.

The new investigation will be added to the process over terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy crimes committed during her administration (2019-2020).

"When taking office as Senator in 2015, Añez pledged to comply and enforce the law; however, she broke the oath because she acted illegally by proclaiming herself president without a corresponding quorum and a lawful mandate," lawyer Victor Nina explained.

On May 12, the State Attorney General's Office (PGE) requested the extension of the investigation, which has been supported by Senate President Andronico Rodriguez.

Elections today in Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. Two important things to keep in mind:



1) The OAS is a threat to electoral transparency



2) Don't listen to anyone who cheered the coup in Bolivia, those people are opposed to democracy & sovereignty in LatAmpic.twitter.com/0pXKwxFca5 — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) April 11, 2021

Añez was arrested on March 13 in the Beni department, and she is being held in preventive detention in the Miraflores prison for the "Coup" case.

This case refers to her role in the 2019 political crisis, which led to the overthrowing of former President Evo Morales over electoral fraud allegations.

"According to the senators' regulation, the Senate's chairmanship belongs to the bloc with the majority on the floor... Añez declared herself both Senate's chairwoman and Bolivia's President when the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) had that majority," Rodriguez stressed.