Bolivia: Municipal Governments Support the October 18 Elections

They point out that electing a legitimate government is the only way to leave the crisis behind.

Bolivia’s Federation of Municipal Associations (FAM) Wednesday confirmed its support to hold elections on October 18 and urged other institutions to do the same.

FAM President Alvaro Ruiz pointed out that electing a legitimate government is the only way to leave behind the current situation, which is marked by a political and economic crisis.

He also emphasized that the decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to hold elections on October 18 should be final and informed that the FAM is working to immediately respond to citizens’ concerns as some doubts about this process may arise.

Ruiz rejected the Catholic Church’s statements to postpone the general elections as well as its alleged maneuvers to stop them.

RT UNHumanRights "���� #Bolivia: UN Human Rights Chief welcomes recent agreement paving the way for general elections to proceed on 18 October. mbachelet urges structural changes and reforms to prevent crises and for the benefit of all Bolivians. Learn… pic.twitter.com/5T0NuBSRbI" — Veer Foundation (@FoundationVeer) August 25, 2020

"It is not convenient to carry out the elections as the number of infected people increases… There are no guarantees of a transparent process with the current electoral roll," Episcopal Conference President Monsignor Ricardo Centellas said.

Ruiz also rejected the Jeanine Añez regime's attempts to exclude the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidates from the elections.

TSE and FAM also signed an agreement to guarantee the biosecurity protocols’ fulfillment during both the upcoming elections and the 2021 sub-national elections.