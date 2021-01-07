Bolivia Restricts Flights From Europe Until Mid-February

The decision was adopted within the framework of the National Plan to Fight COVID-19.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Wednesday issued a decree that prohibits the entry of flights from Europe until February 15 as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the British coronavirus strain in the Andean country.

The new rule changes a decree issued on December 23 that suspended the entry to Bolivia of European flights until January 8, 2021.

The decision was adopted within the framework of the National Plan to Fight COVID-19 promoted by the Bolivian government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Arce explained that this plan has three fronts of action: conducting rapid and reliable diagnostic tests, mass vaccination, and policy coordination with subnational governments.

Currently, the regions of Santa Cruz and La Paz are already in a regrowth phase because of the increase in cases. Health authorities are carrying out epidemiological blockades in neighborhoods to track positive cases.

These preventive measures are expected to contain the advance of the pandemic until 5.2 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrive in the country from March.

As of Thursday morning, Bolivia had reported 166,981 COVID-19 cases and 9,287 related deaths.