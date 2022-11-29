Bolivia: Senate Approves Bill on the National Census

The bill, which includes the contents of Decree 4824 setting the population and housing census for March 23, 2024, was approved on Saturday by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

On Tuesday, Bolivian senators approved the bill's dispensation that calls for the national Census to avoid the Constitutional Committee's procedure and enter directly into the consideration of the plenary.

The bill was approved during the eighteenth ordinary session of the Senate. The initiative is called Law for the application of the results of the Population and Housing Census in the financial and electoral fields.

The Executive Branch will carry out the new distribution of tax co-participation resources as of September 2024, based on the official population data of the Census to be issued by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In addition, the INE will send to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal the official population data of the Customer to prepare the bill for the distribution of seats, according to article 146 paragraphs V, VI, and VII of the Political Constitution of the State and the Electoral Legislation in force, which would be applied in the next General Elections in the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

#AHORA I La Cámara de Senadores aprueba en su estación en grande el proyecto de Ley de Aplicación de los Resultados del Censo de Población y Vivienda en los Ámbitos Financieros y Electoral pic.twitter.com/gUUAghgzif — Senado de Bolivia (@SenadoBolivia) November 29, 2022

The House of Senators approves the bill on the Application of the Results of the Population and Housing Census in the Financial and Electoral Spheres in its large session.

The approval last Saturday in the Chamber of Deputies with a two-thirds vote ended Santa Cruz indefinite strike that lasted 36 days. The strike resulted in the death of at least four people, dozens of human rights violations and economic losses totaling over 1 billion.

According to the Bolivian Constitution, the Census that determines the distribution of resources among the country's regions must be carried out ten years. It was initially scheduled for November 16, 2022, since the last one was in 2012.

However, the Government postponed it to 2024 for technical reasons. The opposition movement came to accept the postponement of the date after weeks of conflict, but demanded a law to set the date.