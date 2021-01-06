Bolivia Allows Use of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine

The Latin American country will receive the first batch of 5.2 million doses, which will allow the vaccination of 2.6 million citizens.

Bolivia's state-owned Medicines and Health Technologies Agency (AGEMED) Wednesday approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The government approved the vaccine's use in emergency cases thanks to the positive results from the third stage of clinical trials. Bolivia will not conduct additional tests in local laboratories.

"Sputnik V will save many lives in Bolivia," Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFPI) CEO Kiril Dmitriev said as he explained that the country will get the first batch of 5.2 million doses.

This shipment will be enough to immunize 2.6 million citizens. The vaccine should be applied in two doses administered 21 days apart.

Bolivia added at least 1,600 new Covid-19 deaths to the Health Ministry’s official report on Sunday, bringing the country’s total tally to over 7,000. The maneuver raised doubts about whether the number of unreported cases and deaths is limited only to these new cases pic.twitter.com/SiG7DxJL52 — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) September 8, 2020

"Russia appreciates the collaboration with Bolivia's authorities and hopes for the vaccine's approval in other countries of Latin America," Dimitriev added. On December 23, the Russian vaccine was also allowed by Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT). Last month, Belarus and Serbia also began mass vaccination with the Sputnik V. Preliminary results from the third phase of Sputnik V clinical trials show a 91.4 percent effectiveness rate. The results were received after analyzing data from 22,714 volunteers.