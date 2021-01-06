    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Coup's Ex Interior Minister Murillo Fled to The US

  • The then-Interior Minister Arturo Murillo shows the handcuffs he was supposed to put on Evo Morales if the leader returned to Bolivia. La Paz, Nov. 25, 2019.

    The then-Interior Minister Arturo Murillo shows the handcuffs he was supposed to put on Evo Morales if the leader returned to Bolivia. La Paz, Nov. 25, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @jmkarg

Published 6 January 2021 (7 hours 3 minutes ago)
He is being sued for being involved in the irregular purchase of tear gas during the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

Bolivia's Attorney General Juan Lanchipa on Tuesday confirmed that former Interior Minister Arturo Murillo entered the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2020.

Murillo is being sued by the Bolivian justice system for being involved in the irregular purchase of tear gas during the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

"We maintain our demand for the International Police (Interpol) to search and capture the ex-minister," Lanchipa said, recalling that the country urged the activation of the Interpol's Blue Seal service for identifying and locating a person linked to a crime.

On December 4, Interpol rejected the search for the former Interior minister for believing that the process against him is "political."

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office also issued an arrest warrant against former Defense Minister Fernando Lopez and Hydrocarbons Minister Victor Zamora. 

"It is not known if they also fled to the U.S.," Lanchipa added as he informed that the U.S. government only confirmed Murillo's whereabouts.

Lopez is linked to the corruption scandal associated with the tear gas' irregular purchase, and Zamora is wanted for violations at the state-owned Bolivian Petroleum Field (YPFB).

On November 5, Murillo crossed from Puerto Suarez, Bolivia, to Corumba, Brazil, according to La Razon local outlet. On the morning of November 9, the former minister allegedly took a flight to Panama.

La Razon - Notimerica
by teleSUR/ age-JF
