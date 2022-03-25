Bolivia: President Calls for the Unity of Indigenous Peoples

On the occasion of the act in which the president inaugurated the Eighth Ordinary Congress of the Central of Indigenous Peoples of Beni in the Bolivian Amazon, Luis Arce made this request.

The president called on indigenous peoples to maintain unity, stressing that it cannot be given a chance to those belonging to the Bolivian oligarchy who seek the division of social organizations. In this sense, he drew attention to the necessity for leaders of these communities to not bow down with individual gifts offered by the Bolivian oligarchy.

"We cannot subordinate personal and individual interests to the great majorities' collective interests," Luis Arce said. Given the dangerous threats the social organizations are subjected to, the president suggested that congress address the political and social situation. In this sense, he said that the best men and women should be those elected to represent the people, guiding them in the fight to consolidate their rights.

The Bolivian leader alerted to the necessity to observe what the Bolivian oligarchy is doing in these times that, as he said, seeks to divide the organizations with the same behaviors of the past to stop the progress and the improvement of the achieved rights of the indigenous peoples. Arce said that "they are the same ones who speak in the ear of our leaders and convince them with one or another action that benefits them individually."

"When you listen to those voices, brothers, never forget those great caudillos who fought and did not bend to those gifts and who kept the flame of the indigenous peoples alive until they achieved all the benefits established in the Political Constitution of the State," Arce also said.