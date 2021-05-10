Bolivia Moves Ahead in Reactivating the Lithium Industry

"We are executing the actions planned for the bicentennial of 2025 in coordination with 'Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos' (YLB), and we are accelerating the technological processes based on international advances," a report from the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy indicated.

Bolivia is moving ahead in reactivating the lithium industry to generate environmentally friendly energy and produce high-quality fertilizers, an official source announced on Monday.

The portfolio described, through a newsletter, an inspection carried out on Saturday to the Potassium Chloride, Lithium Carbonate, and Salt Production (Industrial Pools) plants, located in the Salar de Uyuni, in the department of Potosi.

The only way #lithium prices can be kept under control is through Bolivia´s entering the market ASAP. No other lithium player could have such a significant influence on the price. The only problem is that Bolivia is still debating which technology to use.

https://t.co/7vZCAP2Pwb — Juan Carlos Zuleta (@jczuleta) May 5, 2021

The delegation was composed of the head of the sector, Franklin Molina, the Deputy Minister of High Energy Technologies, Alvaro Arnez, and the CEO of YLB, Marcelo Gonzales.

In the current management, YLB already exceeded the revenues recorded for sales concerning 2019 and 2020, which creates the basis for sustained growth with greater productive and economic development in favor of the country, Molina highlighted.

The production and marketing activities of standard potassium chloride reached since the restart of the factory in March a purity of over 60 percent, something that the ministry considered successful.