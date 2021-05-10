    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Bolivia Moves Ahead in Reactivating the Lithium Industry

  • The International Energy Agency has warned that high mineral prices could delay a transition to clean energy, owing to the amount of metals needed for batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

    The International Energy Agency has warned that high mineral prices could delay a transition to clean energy, owing to the amount of metals needed for batteries, solar panels and wind turbines. | Photo: Twitter @PatVas2013

Published 10 May 2021
Opinion

"We are executing the actions planned for the bicentennial of 2025 in coordination with 'Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos' (YLB), and we are accelerating the technological processes based on international advances," a report from the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy indicated.

Bolivia is moving ahead in reactivating the lithium industry to generate environmentally friendly energy and produce high-quality fertilizers, an official source announced on Monday.

RELATED:

Bolivia: President Arce Highlights Lithium Deals with China

"We are executing the actions planned for the bicentennial of 2025 in coordination with 'Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos' (YLB), and we are accelerating the technological processes based on international advances," a report from the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy indicated.

The portfolio described, through a newsletter, an inspection carried out on Saturday to the Potassium Chloride, Lithium Carbonate, and Salt Production (Industrial Pools) plants, located in the Salar de Uyuni, in the department of Potosi.

The delegation was composed of the head of the sector, Franklin Molina, the Deputy Minister of High Energy Technologies, Alvaro Arnez, and the CEO of YLB, Marcelo Gonzales.

In the current management, YLB already exceeded the revenues recorded for sales concerning 2019 and 2020, which creates the basis for sustained growth with greater productive and economic development in favor of the country, Molina highlighted.

The production and marketing activities of standard potassium chloride reached since the restart of the factory in March a purity of over 60 percent, something that the ministry considered successful.

Tags

Bolivia Lithium YLB Salar de Uyuni Bolivia 2019 Coup

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.