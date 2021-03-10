Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Suffered Cyber-Attack From Abroad

The attack was carried out against the website where the TSE is releasing the real-time results of the vote count.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Tuesday suffered a cyber-attack from abroad that did not affect the Feb. 7 subnational elections' official vote count.

The attack was carried out against the domain oep.org.bo, which belongs to the Plurinational Electoral Organization (EOP). On that website, the TSE is releasing the vote count's real-time results.

"The cyber intrusion occurred at 17h45 local time. However, the results page did not paralyze. Web services remain available to the citizens," the TSE stated without informing from which country the attack was performed.

To mitigate the intrusion, the OEP computer scientists activated the 'attack' mode in the organization's web application firewall.

#Bolivia | Former President Evo Morales assured the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) strengthened and became the party with the highest vote in the country’s history. https://t.co/sgcPZ5xnWd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 8, 2021

The vote count for the Sunday elections, in which the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) is emerging as the winner in at least six out of nine governorships, is expected to end this weekend.

Last Monday, Bolivision national network's preliminary results showed MAS candidates' victory in La Paz, Cochabamba, Oruro, Potosi, Pando, and Chuquisaca.

Over 7 million Bolivians were called to vote in the regional elections to elect local representatives such as governors, mayors, and councilors.

President Luis Arce did not attend the elections' opening ceremony due to the presence of observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), a U.S.-controlled institution that was involved in the coup that followed the 2019 elections.