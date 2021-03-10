UK Supported Coup in Bolivia to Gain Access to Lithium Reserves

According to investigations carried out by the publication Declassified UK, the United Kingdom government quickly cozied up to Jeanine Añez's coup government to secure access to Bolivia's "white gold" (lithium) for British firms and the London Metals Exchange.

A new in-depth journalistic investigation reveals the extensive ties between the British Foreign Office and the coup government that ousted ex-president of Bolivia Evo Morales in November 2019, as well as its entrenched interests in exploiting Bolivia's lithium deposits just months after Morales was forced into exile.

The report reveals that the UK Embassy in Bolivia co-funded one project from 2019-20, which sought to "optimize Bolivia's lithium exploration and production (in the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes salt flats) using British technology" just after Añez's regime assumed power.

Similarly, the report found that the Foreign Office helped to fund Satellite Applications Catapult, an Oxford-based company, to the tune of £33,220 in its pursuit of further exploring lithium production in Bolivia.

In March 2020, the report found, the British Embassy organized an international event with Bolivia's Ministry of Mining, hosting over 300 global extractives executives, including forming British Army veterans, private security contractors, and Fortune 500 CEOS.

The report continues by detailing the UK's long fight to court the Bolivian government under MAS (Movement Towards Socialism) leadership, including efforts to connect the Lithium Triangle (Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia) with the London Metals Exchange, dating back to 2017.

