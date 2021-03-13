Bolivia: Former Coup President Jeanine Anez Arrested in Beni

Añez has been charged with terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy for her actions during the 2019 coup d'état.

Bolivia's former interim president Jeanine Añez on Friday was arrested late Friday night after a court asked for her imprisonment in the morning.

After being charged with terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy, Añez was arrested during a search-and-seizure operation since she disappeared after being accused, stated Bolivian Government Minister Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio.

The former de facto coup president hid inside a box to avoid arrest and gain time before fleeing the country.

During her coup administration (2019-2020), Añez systematically violated human rights and approved an ethnocide against indigenous peoples. The Senkata and Sacaba massacres are proof of these violations given they were backed by an Añez's decree, which exempts the Police and the Army from responsibility for any victims.

#Bolivia: Bolivian Jeanine Añez coup leader

How it started How's it going pic.twitter.com/zf5xbVtmwu — www.anoncandanga.com���� (@anon_candanga) March 13, 2021

"I denounce before Bolivia and to the world, that Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) government planned and ordered my arrest, which is an act of abuse and political persecution," said Añez on her Twitter account.

"It is not persecution, it's justice," said Chamber of Senators president Andronico Rodriguez, who recalled that the 2019 coup d'état was an attack against democracy that cost the lives of dozens of people and interrupted the country's economic and social progress.

The Prosecutor's Office also requested the arrest of several de facto government ministers, two of whom had been arrested as of Saturday morning.