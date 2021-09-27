Bolivia: President Arce Calls To Respect Indigenous Symbols

"The Wiphala flag represents the language, history, and struggles of our Indigenous peoples," Luis Arce stated and urged all citizens to abandon racist practices.

Bolivian President Luis Arce urged respect for the Indigenous Peoples' flag, the "Wiphala," which supporters of the far-right Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho lowered during the celebrations of the 211-year independence uprising in that region on Sept. 24.

"Adopted as a national symbol in 2008, the Wiphala flag represents the language, history, and struggles of our Indigenous peoples," Arce stressed, adding that his administration will file a lawsuit against the people who lowered it for outrage at patriotic symbols and racism.

He also urged all citizens to take to the streets of La Paz and Santa Cruz on Tuesday to vindicate this Indigenous flag.

During the ceremony of celebration of the independence uprising, the Santa Cruz Civic Committee President Romulo Calvo turned his back on national pro-government lawmakers and sprinkled alcohol on the places they occupied.

Angry mobs tear down the indigenous wiphala flag from the central plaza in Santa Cruz.



Anti-indigenous racism is the defining characteristic of Bolivia's opposition. pic.twitter.com/6w0QFZEZyJ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 24, 2021

His supporters destroyed a floral offering made by the Qullasuyum Indigenous organization, whose members were attacked along with a peasant representative in the central square. Camacho also closed the event without allowing Vice President David Choquehuanca to speak.

Amidst these attacks, Justice Minister Ivan Lima condemned that Santa Cruz Legislative Assembly recently conferred itself the power to designate authorities that the Lower House shall elect, such as this department's Prosecutor and Anti-Corruption Director.

"Santa Cruz authorities cannot administer their department as if it were their farm," Lima said, stressing that the usurpation of this power constitutes a violation of the rule of law.