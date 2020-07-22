Bolivia: Police Remove 420 Bodies From the Streets in 5 Days

The coup-born regime led by Añez has confirmed only 2,273 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

Bolivia's Police Tuesday reported that 420 bodies were collected from the streets, houses, or vehicles in five days. Those corpses were collected in two large cities, La Paz (141) and Santa Cruz (191).

The authorities also recognized that at least four out of every five corpses correspond to people who probably died from COVID-19.

From April 1 to July 19, health authorities collected 3,016 bodies throughout the country, the Instituto de Investigaciones Forense (IDIF) director Andres Flores reported.

The coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez, however, has confirmed only 2,273 deaths from COVID-19 so far. The Health Ministry reported that they are processing the arrival of more tests and equipment to decongest the laboratories and to enable various facilities.

Thank you to everyone who came out last minute yesterday to show solidarity with the people of #Bolivia!✊��



Our compañerxs and families back home are living in a brutal post-coup regime. We cannot turn a blind eye, international solidarity is more important than ever.❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Gd6qOwm2V — Colectivo Kawsay (@ColectivoKawsay) July 22, 2020

A couple of weeks ago, in an attempt to cope with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Añez administration ordered health authorities to manage directly hospitals, clinics, and cemeteries.

Previously, the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party and former President Evo Morales reported that the newly built hospitals had been disabled by de facto authorities.

Currently, Bolivia is going through the case of sustained transmission of the COVID-19, which means that the number of infected continues to increase exponentially. Similar to what happened in Ecuador in April, the corpses are piled in Bolivian public spaces.