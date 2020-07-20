Bolivia: MAS Supporters Denounce Gov’t Election Manipulation

Cochabamba Tropics Federation leaders face government pandemic mismanagement and offer natural remedies to locals, given the lack of proper medical supplies.

Bolivia’s Yungas Chapare Federation executive secretariat David Veizaga Monday denounced the coup-born government is colluding against the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party and planning a presidential election’ extension.

"At this moment they want to discredit the tropics to make the political organization of MAS IPSP look bad to subtract votes from it,” Veizaga stated.

The Chapare leader stressed that the de facto government uses the politics of the pandemic against the MAS party, by misinforming the Bolivian people. Recently, government ministry Antonio Murillo stated Cochabamba Tropics, where large MAS supporters resides, is also one of the most harmed by COVID-19.

Cochabamba Tropics Federation leaders face government pandemic mismanagement and offer natural remedies to locals, given the lack of accurate medical supplies.

Bolivia's ruling party, 'Juntos', has formally requested that MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce be banned from standing in the elections.



Luis Arce is currently first in the polls, 'Juntos' candidate Jeanine Añez is a distant third. pic.twitter.com/Fiyf1KzUUf — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 20, 2020

"The dead report to the posts and hospital. We at the assessment not only go to see how the population is doing, but we teach them treatments so that they can cure themselves. In each brigade, there is a biochemist, a doctor, and a naturist. We are applying the people's medicine to save the people," Veizaga said.

The leftist leader added the Jeanine Añez administration are trying to plant drug trafficking cases and to take advantage from the health crisis to postpone elections.

As of Monday, Bolivia health authorities reported 60,991 COVID-19 cases, 2,218 deaths, and 18,875 recoveries from the virus.