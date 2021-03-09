Bolivia: MAS Senators Demand Report on Fleeing of Ex-Army Chief

The senators of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), Lindaura Rasguido and Leonardo Loza, announced that they will ask the Prosecutor's Office for a report on the departure from the country of the former commander of the Armed Forces Sergio Orellana, who has two arrest warrants against him for the coup d'état and the post-electoral conflicts in Huayllani.

"There are people who have done so much damage to the country, and it has to be clarified (...), they will have to inform us, not only the legislators but all the Bolivian people (...), be they military, police or politicians, they will have to render accounts in a transparent and timely manner to the Bolivian people," said the former coca growers' leader Loza.

The legislator regretted that former authorities involved in the events of October and November 2019 had left the country without being accountable to the justice system.

"Those who are involved, stained with the blood of the people, have to answer to justice and the Bolivian people, not in Colombia or in another part of the world, but in Bolivia," Loza assured.

�� #ÚLTIMO

Presidente del Senado, @AndronicoRod, cuestionó la falta de seguimiento de autoridades de migración a la salida del país del Gral. Orellana.

“Lamentamos que esto suceda en nuestro país y no haya el control suficiente en las fronteras o en instancias como Migración”. pic.twitter.com/tm3Njvgzox — Senado de Bolivia (@SenadoBolivia) March 9, 2021

"#LATEST | President of the Senate, @AndronicoRod, questioned the lack of follow-up by migration authorities after the departure of Gen. Orellana from the country. "We regret that this happens in our country, and there is not enough control at the borders or in instances such as Migration."

The immigration report delivered by the national director of the Special Force against Crime (Felcc), Alberto Aguilar, states that Orellana left the country on November 16, 2020, from El Alto to Colombia.

"All those who have participated in the coup d'état have to be judged according to our norms. We will ask for celerity in the processes of all those who have participated in the coup d'état," said the first vice-president of the Senate, Rasguido, according to a press release of that chamber.