News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Luis Arce to Sue Those Who Accused Him of Corruption
  • Presidential candidate Luis Arce during his first major campaign event in El Alto, Bolivia, Sept. 9, 2020

    Presidential candidate Luis Arce during his first major campaign event in El Alto, Bolivia, Sept. 9, 2020 | Photo: EFE

Published 10 October 2020
Opinion

The leftist candidate who leads all the polls as the favorite to win the elections claimed that all his banking moves are transparent because he has nothing to hide.

Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Saturday announced that he will file a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor's Office of La Paz against those who accused him of corruption without evidence.

"The complaint is already being prepared by the lawyers. On Monday morning, we are going to file it against all those who are falsely accusing me," Arce said.

The accusers have even implicated Arce's family, as part of a "mean and vile" strategy of the right-wing amid the lack of electoral proposals.

Arce's decision came after the coup-born regime in line with the right-wing parties accused the leader of corrupt on several occasions.

"There is not a single accusation that is supported by evidence, which reveals what the right can do to stay in power," Arce said.

"They haven't found anything, and they will not find anything against me. The coup-born regime's leaders had my account movements since the first time they took over the Economy Ministry," the leader of the socialist movement added.

