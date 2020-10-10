Bolivia: Luis Arce to Sue Those Who Accused Him of Corruption

The leftist candidate who leads all the polls as the favorite to win the elections claimed that all his banking moves are transparent because he has nothing to hide.

Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Saturday announced that he will file a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor's Office of La Paz against those who accused him of corruption without evidence.

"The complaint is already being prepared by the lawyers. On Monday morning, we are going to file it against all those who are falsely accusing me," Arce said.

The accusers have even implicated Arce's family, as part of a "mean and vile" strategy of the right-wing amid the lack of electoral proposals.

Arce's decision came after the coup-born regime in line with the right-wing parties accused the leader of corrupt on several occasions.

Bolivia's coup-aligned sectors are using the same pattern of violence we saw exactly one year ago in a desperate attempt to prevent the elections from being carried out. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/b9XanLYMyP — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 7, 2020