Bolivia: Luis Arce Meets with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, spoke in New York City Thursday about issues of bilateral interest such as energy, support in technology and healthcare with the foreign minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov.

"We held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brother country Russia," said the president through the social network Twitter, in whose message he asserted that the two nations have several complementary objectives.

"We will continue working together," assured the head of state, who arrived the day before in New York, United States, to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

As part of his official agenda, Arce had previously held a meeting with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, in which they discussed various issues and financial support mechanisms in favor of Bolivia.

This, he stated in his own communication platform, to continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue rebuilding the Bolivian economy. "We are moving forward," he remarked.

The Bolivian president had an early morning exchange with the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics, Joseph Stiglitz, on economic issues in times of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the novel disease.

�������� #UNGA76 Day two. On the sidelines of the 7️⃣6️⃣th Session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov held talks with President of Bolivia @LuchoXBolivia.



�� #Lavrov to #Arce: Best regards from President #Putin!#RussiaBolivia pic.twitter.com/JptruqxO2K — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) September 23, 2021

"We both discussed ideas of the Social Community Productive Economic Model and agreed," Arce said, that the priority should be to live well for all, taking care of Mother Earth.

According to the planned actions, prior to his speech this afternoon, he will also talk with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and economist Jeffrey Sachs.

More than 100 heads of State and Government are personally participating in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations after the pandemic prevented their presence in New York in 2020. The event was held for the first time virtually.