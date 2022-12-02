Arce Enacts Law in Bolivia for Application of Census Results

The Law for the Application of the Results of the Population and Housing Census in the Financial and Electoral Spheres was enacted today by Bolivian President Luis Arce.

The regulation that sets March 23, 2024, as the date for the Population and Housing Census was approved last November 26 by the Chamber of Deputies and sanctioned on November 29 by the Senate.

"We enacted this law listening to the people, taking the agreements of the Cochabamba meeting, the work of the Technical Commission of Trinidad and fulfilling the word I gave to the social organizations: the Census will be held on March 23, 2024," Arce said in a message to the Bolivian people.

According to the President, the approved law is an initiative of the Movement Towards Socialism - Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS- IPSP).

In this sense, Arce said that it is not the result of pacts with the opposition, pointing out his interest in dialoguing with those groups that seek to generate conflicts and instability.

#LoDijoAsí | �� La Ley de Aplicación de los Resultados del #Censo “No es una ley de la derecha”, destacó el presidente #LuisArce.#Bolivia #Censo2024 pic.twitter.com/dXEhphewq8 — Periódico Ahora El Pueblo (@ahora_elpueblo) December 2, 2022

Census Results Implementation Law "It is not a right-wing law," highlighted President Luis Arce. Bolivia Census2024

The Bolivian President denounced the destabilizing actions of the leaders of Santa Cruz with the 36-day strike that brought activities to a standstill and cost the department's economy some 1.2 billion dollars.

Dialogue was frustrated by the opposition "in all scenarios," said Arce. The Interinstitutional Committee never had the will to dialogue, but rather to provoke a social outburst to extend the violence beyond Santa Cruz territory.

The President said that the crimes perpetrated by the opposition led by Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, the rector of the Autonomous University, Vicente Cuellar and the civic leader Romulo Calvo would not go unpunished.