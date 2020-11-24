Bolivian Police Confirm Presence of Coup Authorities in the US

The former Minister of Government of the de facto coup regime in Bolivia, Arturo Murillo, and his former vice-minister Javier Issa, pursued by the justice system, are today in the United States, confirmed the commander of the Bolivian Police, Jhonny Aguilera.

"We know through various notifications that the former authorities are in the United States; we do not know their status or the activities they are carrying out," declared the colonel.

The police chief also added Sergio Sonte, who served as Murillo's chief of staff and was also involved in the irregular purchases of tear gas, to the list in United States territory.

Aguilera pointed out that they do not know the immigration status of these members of the coup government led by Jeanine Áñez, who have found refuge on U.S. soil.

Murillo and former Defense Minister Fernando López are implicated in the case of the purchase, with alleged overpricing, of tear gas for an estimated value of two million dollars.

For its part, the public prosecutor's office issued an order against Issa for the theft and supposed burning of the military service book of the former president and leader of the Movement Towards Socialism, Evo Morales.

This act allegedly involves Iván Rojas, ex-director of the Special Forces for the Fight Against Crime (Felcc).

Murillo and López were subject to an immigration alert dated back to November 5, which prevented them from leaving the country. Still, Brazil's migration authorities reported the entry of both of them to Brazilian territory that same day, two hours after the order was issued.

#ANF El comandante de la Policía Boliviana, Jhonny Aguilera, informó que el exministro de Gobierno, Arturo Murillo y el exviceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Javier Issa, se encuentran en Estados Unidos.



(Vía: Página Siete) pic.twitter.com/t7E8KvvBAG — Agencia Fides (ANF) (@noticiasfides) November 24, 2020

The former government minister reportedly left the Andean nation through an unauthorized crossing at the border with Brazil in the Amazon and then traveled to Panama, as reported earlier by Bolivian police.

Various voices questioned Murillo's visit to the United States when there were only 18 days left before the general elections in Bolivia, particularly to the Organization of American States (OAS).

The concerns then were why he had to coordinate security issues with the White House and why he had to discuss the elections with the OAS.