Bolivian Justice Finds Excessive Use Of Force In Sacaba Raid

In Nov. 2019, ten citizens protesting against the U.S.-backed coup d'etat died from bullet wounds and dozens of people were injured.

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office Secretary Edwin Quispe on Monday concluded that there was excessive use of force during the police operation carried out in Sacaba to halt protests against the 2019 coup d'état.

"After a ballistic reconstruction, we proved the Police used chemical agents to remove protesters' visibility," Quispe detailed and explained that his institution interviewed 13 witnesses to clarify what happened.

The Prosecutor's Office also proved there was a coordinated action between the Police and the Armed Forces to repress the protests in Cochabamba.

The announcement occurred one week after Quispe carried out a technical inspection in Sacaba to reconstruct the events along with members of the police, defendants, and lawyers.

These were the people killed at the Añez regime massacre in Sacaba, Bolivia. They went to protest against the coup and were shot dead.



As part of the investigations, the Prosecutor's Office conducted forensic photography and comparative analysis of firearm projectiles. "We will continue the investigations to determine the weaponry used by security forces," Quispe added. On November 15, 2019, the agents stood on the Huayllani bridge in Sacaba to prevent a coca growers' march from passing into the city. Ten demonstrators died from bullet wounds and dozens of people were injured.