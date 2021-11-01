Bolivia: Government Rejects November 8 Destabilization Attempts

The Bolivian Government denounced Monday the intention to destabilize the country by opposition groups calling for a national strike on November 8.

"These threats to destabilize the country or to generate economic damage to Bolivia will undoubtedly be evaluated by the Bolivian people at the appropriate time when they have to formulate an opinion about the behavior assumed by the opposition sectors to the Government," said the Bolivian presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter.

Richter added that the Government is committed to dialogue and that the measures that exert pressure interfere in "the economic reactivation, the reconstruction of the country's productive spaces, so these mobilizations or stoppages are nothing more than political," he said.

For her part, the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, indicated that the sectors promoting the strike are those who have their lives economically figured out, which is not the reality "of the majority of the Bolivian population, that is not the economic reality of the majority of Bolivian families who live on what they earn per day, that according to the work they have per day they bring bread to the tables of their families," she said.

El 8 de noviembre @LuchoXBolivia cumple 1 año de gestión en medio de intentos de magnicidio, guerra mediática y Golpe de Estado ¿Logrará la derecha en #Bolivia su objetivo de paralización del país y desestabilización? #Opine en @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/S2Q79ddkKq — Paola Pérez (@PaolaPteleSUR) October 29, 2021

"November 8th @LuchoXBolivia completes one year in office amidst assassination attempts, media war and coup d'état. Will the right-wing in #Bolivia achieve its goal of paralyzing the country and destabilizing it?"

The Government announced the withdrawal from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of the bill against the Legitimization of Illicit Profits in mid-October, which is one of the main reasons several sectors called for the indefinite strike beginning November 8.

According to the opposition's statements, they seek to repeal Law 1386 of the National Strategy for the Fight against the Legitimization of Illicit Gains and the Financing of Terrorism, which is currently in effect and is currently in effect considered by these sectors as the original version of the discarded bill.