Bolivia: Disabled People Protest for Financial Aid

Cochabamba’s protesters conducted a sit-in in wheelchairs and crutches, after other demonstrations last week when they marched to the vicinities of the Justice Ministry facilities.

Disabled people in Bolivia on Thursday took to the streets to demand the coup-born government provide financial aid to cope with the economic harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20 people with disability organizations protested in La Paz and Cochabamba to demand from de facto President Jeanine Añez for a one-off voucher of 144 USD.

The protesters allege they need to pay rent and buy medicines while being prevented from working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrators also demanded their labor restitution, as well as for their parents and tutors, as a way to ensure their earnings.

"We are asking that only for this year and for the only time we are given a bonus, we know that it is not the definitive solution, but it is something momentary, it is a palliative that will take us out of a moment of need," said the Executive Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind of Bolivia, Edwin Díaz.

The coup-born government offered financial aid to pregnant women, disabled people, and families with children in elementary and pre-school learning levels. For severely handicapped people, La Paz Mayor's Office issued a voucher of 36 USD.

As of Thursday, Bolivia registered 130,986 COVID-19 cases, 7,654 deaths, and 90,240 recoveries from the virus.