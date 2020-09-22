Bolivia: Disabled People Protest for Financial Aid

Disabled people in Bolivia on Thursday took to the streets to demand the coup-born government provide financial aid to cope with the economic harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 20 people with disability organizations protested in La Paz and Cochabamba to demand from de facto President Jeanine Añez for a one-off voucher of 144 USD.
The protesters allege they need to pay rent and buy medicines while being prevented from working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrators also demanded their labor restitution, as well as for their parents and tutors, as a way to ensure their earnings.
"We are asking that only for this year and for the only time we are given a bonus, we know that it is not the definitive solution, but it is something momentary, it is a palliative that will take us out of a moment of need," said the Executive Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind of Bolivia, Edwin Díaz.
Cochabamba's protesters conducted a sit-in in wheelchairs and crutches, after other demonstrations last week when they marched to the vicinities of the Justice Ministry facilities.
The coup-born government offered financial aid to pregnant women, disabled people, and families with children in elementary and pre-school learning levels. For severely handicapped people, La Paz Mayor's Office issued a voucher of 36 USD.
As of Thursday, Bolivia registered 130,986 COVID-19 cases, 7,654 deaths, and 90,240 recoveries from the virus.