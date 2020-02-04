Bolivia De Facto Govt Reestablishes Diplomatic Ties With Israel

Exiled President Evo Morales broke off relations with the Jewish state after the Gaza Massacre in 2008, which resulted in the death of over 1,400 Palestinians, including 333 children.

Bolivia’s de facto government announced Tuesday it will re-establish diplomatic relations with Israel after 11 years.

“Israel returns to Bolivia and Bolivia returns to Israel,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon announced Monday, yet the confirmation was made after coup leader Jeanine Añez met in La Paz with Israel’s Ambassador to Peru Asaf Ichilevich.

Exiled President Evo Morales, currently a political refugee in Argentina, broke off relations with the Jewish state after the Gaza Massacre, a three-week Israeli offensive against the besieged strip that began on Dec. 27, 2008, and ended on Jan. 18 2009 which resulted in the death of over 1,400 Palestinians, including 333 children.

Morales went on to define Israel as a terrorist state and repealed a migratory agreement and visa waiver. However, Añez’s government has returned to align the Andean nation with Washington’s dictates.

On Jan. 23 United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale announced that the U.S. government will send an ambassador to Bolivia for the first time in more than a decade to "restore normal relations."

A day later, Bolivia's coup government headed by Añez suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba adding to the U.S.’s pressure against the island.