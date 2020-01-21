Bolivia: MAS Presidential Candidate Becomes Target of Lawfare

The Prosecutor's Office extended an investigation so as to include Luis Arce, one of the architects of the Bolivian economic miracle.

Bolivia's Office of the Prosecutor expanded an investigation against Evo Morales' former officials, among whom is Luis Arce, the Movement to Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate.

The announcement was made by prosecutor Heidi Gil one day after the MAS unveiled that Arce would be its presidential candidate in the upcoming elections in May.

The judicial process is related to the alleged diversion of public resources from the Indigenous Development Fund (Fondioc), a case in which former Presidency's Minister Juan Ramon Quintana has also been mentioned.

"If the Prosecutor finds enough evidence during the extension of the investigation, they will be called to testify," Gil said referring to Arce and Quintana.

Denunciamos ante la comunidad internacional que el gobierno de facto de #Bolivia mantiene cerrado el Consulado en Buenos Aires, impidiendo el empadronamiento de bolivianos para comicios, atentando contra los derechos políticos de los compatriotas residentes en #Argentina.

"We denounce before the international community that Bolivia's de facto government keeps the Consulate in Buenos Aires closed, preventing the registration of Bolivians for elections, undermining political rights of compatriots residing in Argentina."

The extension of the judicial investigation was requested by the current Fondioc director, Rafael Quispe, a well-known opponent of the Morales administration who was appointed to that position by the government of Jeanine Añez.

Since the coup d'etat consummated on November 10 in Bolivia, numerous MAS militants have been subject to judicial persecution.

In this regard, the MAS leader Evo Morales said that the current U.S.-backed de facto regime does not seek justice but "revenge and impunity."

Former Minister of Economy Luis Arce is one of the intellectuals who designed the economic model that allowed Bolivia to keep high growth rates for more than a decade.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​