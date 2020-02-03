Bolivia: Evo Morales' Legal Representative Arrested

The former president stressed that Patricia Hermosa worked with him "for more than seven years" and "always showed responsibility, professionalism and social sensitivity.”

The legal representative of former Bolivian President Evo Morales has been sentenced to six months in prison in a new attack on the reputation of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) ahead of the upcoming elections.

Judge Armando Zeballos ordered the pre-trial detention of lawyer Patricia Hermosa who is facing trial on charges of alleged sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorism.

At the time of her arrest, Patricia Hermosa was in La Paz doing the necessary legal arrangements for the former president's candidacy to parliament on the upcoming May 3 election.

Through his Twitter account, Evo Morales condemned the arrest of his representative, and denounced the lack of evidence to carry out the arrest.

La justicia en Bolivia está subordinada a la dictadura. De manera completamente ilegal, mandan a prisión a mi apoderada Patricia Hermosa; sin ninguna prueba ni fundamento jurídico privan de su libertad a exservidores públicos. Tampoco devuelven mis documentos.#DictaduraEnBolivia — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 2, 2020

Justice in Bolivia is subordinated to the dictatorship. In a completely illegal way, they send my representative Patricia Hermosa to prison; without any evidence or legal basis they deprive former public servants of their freedom. Nor do they return my documents. #DictatorshipInBolivia



Morales also denounced the police that had took a military service notebook, which are key documents for the successful registration of his candidacy for a seat in congress.

Morales had given Hermosa and his lawyer Wilfredo Chávez a power of attorney so that they could submit his candidacy for Parliament to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The former president stressed that Patricia Hermosa worked with him "for more than seven years" and "always showed responsibility, professionalism and social sensitivity.”

"It hurts me a lot that the dictatorship is using her cowardly to attack our political instrument (MAS)," he added.

Patricia Hermosa ha trabajado conmigo por más de siete años. Siempre demostró responsabilidad, profesionalidad y sensibilidad social. Me duele mucho que la dictadura la utilice cobardemente para atacar a nuestro instrumento político. Mi solidaridad con su esposo y toda su familia — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 2, 2020

Patricia Hermosa has worked with me for over seven years. She has always shown responsibility, professionalism and social sensitivity. It hurts me a lot that the dictatorship uses her cowardly to attack our political instrument. My solidarity with her husband and all her family



The persecution of the former government memebers led by Morales happened again over the weekend with the striking arrests of former mining minister César Navarro and former rural development minister Pedro Damián Dorado.

Finally, and after the de facto government's public apologies, both officials, who had been detained before leaving Bolivia, managed to arrive in Mexico where they remain in asylum.