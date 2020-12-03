Coup-Born Regime Liable for Bolivian Airline's Debts

The Bolivian Aviation airline was forced to pay over US$108 million in taxes alone. Today its economic situation is alarming.

Bolivia's Public Works Minister Edgar Montaño Thursday claimed the coup-born regime responsibility for the state-owned Bolivian Aviation Company (BoA) multi-million dollar debt.

During the 11-months-long regime led by Jeanine Añez, the aviation company reached a debt of US$7 million in taxes alone.

From 2008 to November 2019, BoA operated 130 flights per day with 22 aircraft and four international destinations. However, flights decreased exorbitantly following the coup d'état against former President Evo Morales.

" Currently, BoA operates less than 50 flights per day because of the Añez administration's poor leadership and mismanagement of the pandemic," Montaño said.

Jeanine Añez's neoliberal crime syndicate is exploiting the COVID-19 situation by embezzling Bolivian state funds while trying to force through IMF loans. @camilapress pic.twitter.com/z3ysxnpfsb — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 20, 2020

The coup-born regime forced the BoA to pay US$108 million in taxes amid the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus.

"Añez destroyed our company to favor private airlines. She prevented the company from flying at 6h00 and 7h00 local time, which are the most important hours of the day because of the passenger demand," Montaño explained.

In November, one of the first measures of President Luis Arce's government was to allow the airline to recover those schedules.

"BoA workers will rebuild the company so it will be the leading airline in the country once again," newly appointed BoA Executive Manager Ronald Casso assured.