Bolivia: Coup-Born Government Threatens Independent Journalists

Independent journalists who are covering protests in Bolivia were accused of carrying out "sedition" by Communications Minister Roxana Lizarraga, who was paradoxically appointed by a US-backed government that emerged from a coup d'etat against the socialist President Evo Morales.

"Law will be fully enforced against those journalists or pseudo-journalists who are seditious, whether they are nationals or foreigners," Lizarraga said and took the opportunity to blame Cuba and Venezuela for the ongoing social unrest in Bolivia.

“They want to put us on their knees,” she added and warned that the Interior Ministry already has a list of the journalists who are stirring up resistance or rebellion against the coup-born regime.

After these announcements, four Cuban officials were arrested and accused of demonstrating against the interim government headed by Senator Jeanine Añez, who self-proclaimed president on Nov. 12.

According to identity documents to which international journalists had access, however, the detainees are cooperating technicians who are part of the Cuban Medical Brigade.

Physician Ramon Emilio, economist Idalberto Delgado and electromedical engineer Amparo Lourdes are currently being held at the Police Operations Tactical Unit (UTOP) in La Paz. The fourth detainee's identity is not yet known.

#LaOEAEsGolpista y deberá responder por su complicidad en los secuestros, torturas y muertes de ciudadanos bolivianos que resisten y denuncian el Golpe De Estado perpetrado con la injerencia de EEUU a Bolivia



Basta de blindaje mediático ❗



Que la @ONU_es difunda e intervenga ❗ pic.twitter.com/Ou0ItURBkw — NoisᎩ W (@NoisyWrebelde) November 15, 2019

The Organization of American States (OAS) is a coup plotter and must answer for its complicity in kidnappings, torture, and deaths of Bolivian citizens, who are resisting and denouncing Bolivia's coup d'etat that was executed with interference from the U.S. Enough of media censorship! The United Nations should disseminate information and intervene.

Despite the blockade that mainstream media are making to what is happening in the Andean country, expressions of international solidarity with the Bolivian people are multiplying.

In Mexico City, for instance, human rights defenders and social activists on Friday will hold a rally in front of the U.S. embassy in rejection of the coup d'etat, which is being consummated under the auspices of the Organization of American States (OAS).

"We are all invited to denounce the U.S. empire blatant interference in this country," the rally organizers said and added that the Bolivians will keep a stubborn resistance against the racist oligarchy.

Among the organizations summoning the rally are local solidarity committees with Bolivia, Cuba, and Venezuela, as well as the Metropolitan Compass and the Citizens' Mailbox.