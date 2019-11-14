Bolivia: Amid Uncertainty, MAS Lawmaker Is New Senate President

Bolivia is experiencing a coup d'etat characterized by violence acts against Indigenous people and the illegal self-proclamation of a de facto Government.

The Chamber of the Bolivia Senate swore on Thursday the legislator of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), Monica Eva Copa as its new president, in the midst of the coup d'état that the country is currently undergoing.

Also, the Chamber of Deputies managed to form a quorum with 74 MPs from the MAS party and an opposition deputy. In the session, they elected parliamentarian Sergio Choque (MAS) as the new president.

In this way, both Chambers return to normal with new leadership after the resignations provoked by the coup d'etat that led to the forced resignation of several officials of the MAS Government, including legitimate president Evo Morales, and vice president Alvaro García Linera.

The first secretary of the senate, Omar Aguilar, opened the session with a minute of silence for the fallen during the last days due to violence and police-military repression in the streets.

"Our only goal is to seek the unity and peace of all Bolivians," Aguilar said.

For her part, the new president of Senate, Copa highlighted in her speech the courageous attitude of the former president, Adriana Salvatierra, who was beaten by police forces before the parliament headquarters, but who managed to open the way for deputies to install this Thursday's session.