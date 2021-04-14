Bolivia: Former Coup Leader Añez Reaches One Month In Jail

Jeanine Añez is in pre-trial detention for the charges of breach of duties, crimes against public health, discrimination, terrorism, conspiracy, and sedition.

Bolivia's coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez on Tuesday completed one month in prison amid new legal proceedings against her over irregularities committed during her administration (2019-2020).

On Wednesday, Añez will testify before the Attorney General's Office on charges of authorizing a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without Congress' approval.

Former Economy Minister Jose Parada and former Central Bank President Guillermo Aponte will also be investigated for this irregular act.

"I have been in prison for over a month for acts I did not commit," Añez wrote in a letter from the Obrajes women's prison in La Paz, where she is serving pre-trial detention on charges of terrorism, conspiracy, and sedition.

This is the story of the people whose lives were destroyed by the persecution of the Jeanine Añez regime.



At the beginning of March, the Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Añez for issuing unconstitutional resolutions, failing to comply with duties, and committing crimes against public health. After being apprehended in the Beni Department on March 13, she was transferred to La Paz in a military plane and under heavy police guard. Añez is also accused of allowing the Sacaba and Senkata massacres in November 2019 and banning Bolivian citizens to cross the border from Chile in the first months of the pandemic.