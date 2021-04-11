Bolivia: Polling Stations Close After a Normal Election Runoff

The Citizens Community party, the Jallalla movement, the Third System Movement, and Movement Towards Socialism participated in the race.

Bolivia's local authorities began to close polling stations following the conclusion of the second runoff regional elections held in the departments of Chuquisaca, Tarija, Pando, and La Paz this Sunday.

Electoral Tables authorities will start vote counts in a public act that can be witnessed by citizens and political parties participating in the electoral race.

The candidates who were the most voted in these four departments on March 7 are the only ones contesting the second runoff. The candidate who gains the majority of valid votes will obtain the governor post.

Representatives from the Citizens Community (CC) party, the Jallalla movement, the Third System Movement (MTS), and Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) participated in the race.

Elections today in Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. Two important things to keep in mind:



1) The OAS is a threat to electoral transparency



2) Don't listen to anyone who cheered the coup in Bolivia, those people are opposed to democracy & sovereignty in LatAmpic.twitter.com/0pXKwxFca5 — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) April 11, 2021

Early in the morning, Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSP) President Salvador Romero and Ombudsman Nadia Cruz reported a normal and successful election process in these four departments.

The elections were observed by missions from the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE), the Organization of American States (OAS), and local institutions Citizen Observation of Democracy (OCD) and Bolivia Watch alliance.

On March 7, MAS won a large majority in the municipalities and secured the Oruro, Cochabamba, and Potosi departments. Opposition parties gained control in Santa Cruz and Beni territories.