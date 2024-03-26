Venezuela Registers Its Fencing Team for the 2024 Olympic Games

The delegation is comprised of Gabriel Lugo and Ruben, Francisco, and Jesus Limardo.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee announced the registration of the national fencing team that will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The delegation of this South American country is comprised of Gabriel Lugo and the Limardo brothers, Ruben, Francisco, and Jesus.

This team secured their spot in the Olympics after the World Cup in Spain, held in Georgia, which serves as the final qualifying event on the official calendar. This will be the first time that a trio of brothers represents Venezuela in an Olympic event.

Francisco, the oldest of the Limardo brothers, will be participating in his third Olympics, having competed in team events in Beijing 2008, and both individual and team events in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Congratulations to Omar Ismail for making history by becoming the first Palestinian taekwondo player to ever qualify to the Olympics. He will represent his nation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/bxaJBmkiUp — Naila Ayad���� (@Naila_Ayad) March 23, 2024

Gabriel Lugo will become the 14th Venezuelan fencer to compete in the individual competition in Olympic history. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

On Tuesday, Pierre Moscovici, the president of the French Court of Auditors, reported that this international competition will cost between 3 and 5 billion euros.

His statements came on the same day that French economic authorities announced that their country's public deficit had reached 5.5 percent of GDP and public debt had reached 110.6 percent of GDP by the end of 2023.