Boat With 207 Haitians Is Intercepted Near Turks & Caicos

"We urge families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Anne O'Connell Campbell.

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat carrying 207 migrants, most of whom were Haitians. This happened 20 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, from where the heavily overloaded boat was turned back toward Cap Haitien.

The coast guards had to deploy a small boat with life jackets to give them to the migrants, due to fears of a sinking of the boat.

"These trips are extremely dangerous and often involve crude boats that are overloaded and lack food, water, and basic safety equipment."



#HAITI: Thousands of small business owners have been forced to shut up shop in the nation in the past year as rising gang violence and lawlessness cripples the economy. pic.twitter.com/ymLaSaObTF — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) May 13, 2022

The risks inherent in this form of migration are indeed high. On Thursday, for example, another boat carrying Haitian migrants sank west of Puerto Rico.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that 11 compatriots died in that shipwreck, which occurred north of Puerto Rico's Desecheo islet.

The U.S. Coast Guard managed to rescue 38 survivors, 36 of them Haitians and 2 Dominicans. Since October 1, 2021, U.S. authorities have intercepted 4,449 Haitian migrants.