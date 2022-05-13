    • Live
News > Latin America

Boat With 207 Haitians Is Intercepted Near Turks & Caicos

  Boat carrying Haitian migrants, May, 2022.

    Boat carrying Haitian migrants, May, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @CBSMiami

Published 13 May 2022
Opinion

"We urge families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Anne O'Connell Campbell.

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat carrying 207 migrants, most of whom were Haitians. This happened 20 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, from where the heavily overloaded boat was turned back toward Cap Haitien.

RELATED:

11 Migrants Drown In A Vessel Capsized Near Puerto Rico

The coast guards had to deploy a small boat with life jackets to give them to the migrants, due to fears of a sinking of the boat.

"We urge families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Anne O'Connell Campbell.

"These trips are extremely dangerous and often involve crude boats that are overloaded and lack food, water, and basic safety equipment."

The risks inherent in this form of migration are indeed high. On Thursday, for example, another boat carrying Haitian migrants sank west of Puerto Rico.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that 11 compatriots died in that shipwreck, which occurred north of Puerto Rico's Desecheo islet.

The U.S. Coast Guard managed to rescue 38 survivors, 36 of them Haitians and 2 Dominicans. Since October 1, 2021, U.S. authorities have intercepted 4,449 Haitian migrants.

