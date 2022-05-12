“We still do not know how many people were on board the boat when it capsized,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad said, stressing that a large-scale rescue operation is underway.

On Thursday, at least 11 migrants drowned in a vessel that capsized 18 kilometers north of Desecheo Island, which is uninhabited and off the west coast of Puerto Rico.

“We still do not know how many people were on board the boat when it capsized,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad said, stressing that a large-scale rescue operation is underway.

So far, the U.S. Coast Guard has found 31 survivors, eight of whom are being treated at a hospital in Puerto Rico.

"We will try to rescue as many people as we can," Castrodad said, stressing that the passengers’ nationality is still unknown.

Napoleon was one of the greatest generals who ever lived. But at the end of the 18th century a self-educated slave with no military training drove Napoleon out of Haiti and led his country to independence. His name was:



TOUSSAINT L'OUVERTURE pic.twitter.com/VCyF1b92NV — AFRICAN & BLACK HISTORY (@AfricanArchives) May 12, 2022

From Sept. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard detained 1,527 Haitian migrants who attempted to escape armed violence and poverty through dangerous voyages on unseaworthy vessels.

In January, the Guard searched for at least 38 missing persons off the coast of Florida after a vessel carrying migrants sank during a storm nearby the Bahamas. From this sinking, only one person survived.