11 Migrants Drown In A Vessel Capsized Near Puerto Rico

On Thursday, at least 11 migrants drowned in a vessel that capsized 18 kilometers north of Desecheo Island, which is uninhabited and off the west coast of Puerto Rico.
“We still do not know how many people were on board the boat when it capsized,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad said, stressing that a large-scale rescue operation is underway.
So far, the U.S. Coast Guard has found 31 survivors, eight of whom are being treated at a hospital in Puerto Rico.
"We will try to rescue as many people as we can," Castrodad said, stressing that the passengers’ nationality is still unknown.
From Sept. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard detained 1,527 Haitian migrants who attempted to escape armed violence and poverty through dangerous voyages on unseaworthy vessels.
In January, the Guard searched for at least 38 missing persons off the coast of Florida after a vessel carrying migrants sank during a storm nearby the Bahamas. From this sinking, only one person survived.