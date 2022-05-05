Clashes Between Haitian Gangs Leave 39 Dead

Authorities also counted nearly 9,000 displaced Haitians, eight missing persons, and 68 citizens injured as a result of the dispute between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan.

On Thursday, Civil Protection confirmed that 39 Haitians have died since clashes between two armed gangs began two weeks ago in Port-au-Prince.

Its latest bulletin also counts nearly 9,000 displaced Haitians, eight missing persons, and 68 citizens injured as a result of the dispute between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan, the two main gangs fighting for control of the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood.

Since last Monday, the conflict has spread to the neighborhoods of Cite Soleil, Bajo Delmas and Martissant, in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince.

Civil Protection also pointed out that at least 23 houses have been set on fire. So far, 48 schools, 5 medical centers, and 8 markets have had to close their doors. The clashes have paralyzed the operation of the Varreux terminal, the largest fuel depot in the country.

ajplusfrancais: “Nous sommes en état de siège !”

Depuis fin avril, la capitale d’Haïti est prise en otage par des gangs armés qui se livrent une guerre de territoires ultra-violente. Des milliers de familles ont dû fuir leur maison. Écoutez leur récit gl… pic.twitter.com/V74A6xBN5V — Radio Télé 6 Univers (@tele6cayes) May 5, 2022

The tweet reads, “We are under siege!” Since the end of April, the capital of Haiti has been taken hostage by armed gangs that are waging an ultra-violent turf war. Thousands of families have had to flee their homes. Listen to them."

The fighting has paralyzed traffic to the north of the country through highways 1 and 3, making it difficult for authorities and non-governmental organizations to access areas that require humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) expressed its concern about the forced recruitment of minors by criminal gangs and recalled that nearly 16,500 people remain outside their homes since June 2021 due to violence in Port-au-Prince downtown and in the Lower Delmas and Martissant neighborhoods.

The prevailing situation in Martissant, which is the southern access to Port-au-Prince, has contributed to isolating the Haitian capital from the southwest of the country.