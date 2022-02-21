The Dominican Republic To Expand Its Border Wall With Haiti

In about nine months, the US$31 million construction work will expand by 160 kilometers a fence built between 2019 and 2021 in the Elias Piña and Jimani border towns.

On Sunday, the Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader inaugurated the extension of a border fence with Haiti to curb irregular migration and drug and arms smuggling from that country.

In about nine months, the US$31 million construction work will expand by 160 kilometers a 23-kilometer fence built between 2019 and 2021 in the Elias Piña and Jimani border towns.

The new fence will be of a concrete wall at the base, over which a metal structure of 3.90 meters high and 20 centimeters thick will be placed with high-definition cameras and infrared surveillance technologies.

Authorities stated that it would not be necessary to extend the new fence to unpopulated mountainous areas, where the terrain impedes the entrance of undocumented migrants and smugglers.

Migrant advocacy organizations criticized the fence construction, which they argued will boost xenophobia and racism against over 500,000 Haitians living in the Dominican Republic. “The fence between our countries is that of corruption and violence, due to which Haiti is currently under a worrying situation of social instability,” Dajabon Mayor Santiago Riveron stated. “Every time Haitians have suffered a disaster, Dominicans have always been the first to come to their aid. However, our country cannot take over the country’s current crisis,” Abinader stated, alleging that the fence will benefit both countries by making it possible to control bilateral trade and fight organized crime.