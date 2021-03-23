    • Live
News > Syria

Missiles Strike U.S. Base in Syria

    Map locating the area where the U.S. military base is located in Syria, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @ferozwala

Published 23 March 2021 (4 hours 41 minutes ago)
So far, Washington has not confirmed whether there are any wounded soldiers.

Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen on Tuesday reported that missiles of unknown origin were fired at the U.S. base, located next to the Koniko oil field in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

Syria: Losses in Oil Stolen by US and Its Allies Revealed

During this attack, several U.S. military personnel were wounded. However, Washington had not commented on the incident until the news was broadcast. 

The U.S. Armed Forces together with the Kurdish-Arab militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces control territories in the north and northeast of the country in the provinces of Deir Ezzor, Al Hasaka, and Raqa. 

These territories concentrate the largest amount of oil and gas fields in the region. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the U.S. presence, describing the occupation of its territory as an act of looting and banditry organized from Washington.

"There are frequent reports of attacks on the American military in northern Syria by groups of armed unknown detachments," Russia Daily recalled.

Syria U.S. Military base Oil

Al Mayadeen - Russia Daily
by teleSUR/ JF
