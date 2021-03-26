Biden Seeks To Compete Against China's Belt and Road Initiative

The initiative, updated in 2015, has become a major cooperation platform, particularly in Latin America, where at least 19 countries have joined thus far as China became "the continent’s largest Creditor and Lead Trading Partner."

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he touted to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Jonhson the idea of setting an alternative infrastructure plan to compete against China's Belt and Road initiative.

"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that need help,” Biden said.

New Avenues to be Explored for Belt & Road Cooperation.https://t.co/aEABxGbJGU pic.twitter.com/q6nwxrQ3xG — Belt and Road News (@beltroadnews) March 17, 2021

According to the Chinese government, the Belt and Road Initiative "refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, a significant development strategy launched by the Chinese government to promote economic co-operation among countries along the proposed Belt and Road routes."

