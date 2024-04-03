Biden, Trump to Win in Rhode Island, Connecticut, NY, Wisconsin

They secured delegates to become their respective party's presidential nominee in mid-March.

On Tuesday evening, media reported that U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win their respective party's presidential primaries in the states of Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press, NBC News and Decision Desk HQ have made the projection shortly after polls close in the four states.

Biden and Trump had secured enough delegates to become their respective party's 2024 presidential nominee in mid-March, meaning that the outcomes in these states are largely symbolic.

Recently, with the support of former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, President Biden, who is campaigning for re-election, raised over US$25 million in a fundraising event in New York, breaking the record for the highest fundraising in a single political event.

As NATO marks its 75th anniversary this week, the role of the US in the military alliance is one of the issues that divide presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Here's what they've said about NATO over the years pic.twitter.com/NU1Yf8GciF — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2024

Biden's presumptive opponent pales in comparison. Statistics show that Biden's fundraising for this event alone far exceeds the total amount raised by Trump's team in February.

However, Trump is not willing to fall behind. According to the Financial Times, Trump's campaign team expects to raise US$33 million in a large-scale fundraising event in Florida in early April.

The Washington Post noted that the 2024 general election is promising to be "the longest, most expensive and, perhaps, most divisive presidential race in recent memory."