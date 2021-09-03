    • Live
Biden Orders Declassification of 9/11 Documents Under Pressure

  • The declassification of these documents was part of Biden's presidential campaign.

Published 3 September 2021
Opinion

After almost 1,800 victims and relatives affected by the 9/11 terror attacks refused to accept any participation in the President in this year's memorial unless he fulfills his promises made on the campaign trail, Biden ordered the Department of Justice and other government agencies to proceed. 
 

U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Friday an executive order to review the FBI’s 9/11 documents for potential declassification.

RELATED:

I Was Not Extending a Forever Exit: Biden Says Amid Criticism

“We must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on America in our history," Biden said in a statement, as he instructed the Attorney General Merrick Garland to declassified the documents during the next six months.

The declassification of these documents was part of Biden's presidential campaign. After almost 1,800 victims and relatives of the 9/11 terror attacks refused to accept any participation with the President in this year's memorial unless he fulfills his promise, Biden ordered the Department of Justice and other government agencies to proceed.

“Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks," the victims said in a statement.

EFE, Politico
by teleSUR/esf-les
