Biden Orders Declassification of 9/11 Documents Under Pressure

After almost 1,800 victims and relatives affected by the 9/11 terror attacks refused to accept any participation in the President in this year's memorial unless he fulfills his promises made on the campaign trail, Biden ordered the Department of Justice and other government agencies to proceed.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Friday an executive order to review the FBI’s 9/11 documents for potential declassification.

“We must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on America in our history," Biden said in a statement, as he instructed the Attorney General Merrick Garland to declassified the documents during the next six months.

Breaking: Biden has signed an executive order directing DOJ and other agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the FBI's 9/11 investigations.



The order requires the Attorney General release the declassified documents publicly over the next 6 months. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 3, 2021

The declassification of these documents was part of Biden's presidential campaign. After almost 1,800 victims and relatives of the 9/11 terror attacks refused to accept any participation with the President in this year's memorial unless he fulfills his promise, Biden ordered the Department of Justice and other government agencies to proceed.

“Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks," the victims said in a statement.