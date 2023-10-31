Biden Issues Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks

The order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects privacy, and stands up for consumers and workers.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed issued an executive order aimed at establishing safety and security standards for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing the risks of the new technology.

"The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans' privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more," the White House said.

The order requires "developers of the most powerful AI systems" to share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government before they are released to the public.

The order also directs agencies to set standards for that testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks.

I launched my High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence.



This is the starting point for a global conversation on the governance of AI, so that its benefits to all of humanity are maximized, and the risks contained & diminished. pic.twitter.com/ULVC762LYo — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 27, 2023

Under the order, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will set the rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release.

The Department of Homeland Security will apply those standards to critical infrastructure sectors and establish the AI Safety and Security Board.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department will "develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking" for labeling items that are generated by AI, to make sure government communications are clear.

The order also sets out requirements for intellectual property regulators and federal law enforcement agencies to address the use of copyrighted works in AI training, including a call to "evaluate AI systems for IP law violations."