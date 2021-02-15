Biden Is Expected To Allow Remittances and Flights To Cuba

Over the last month, progressive leaders and organizations have called for the lifting of the economic blockade against the Caribbean country.

The U.S. National Security Council Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Gonzalez stated that President Joe Biden pledges to lift the limit on remittances to Cuba and resume direct flights between the two countries.

One of Biden's campaign promises was to transform Donald Trump's foreign policy towards Cuba, which only made families' lives more difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated his intention to resume diplomatic dialogue with Havana and restaff the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, which was virtually dismantled by the Trump administration to please Florida's anti-Cuban lobby in the U.S. Congress.

Although Biden's speech has been positive, no actions have been taken so far, and most of the issues only remain "under review" status.

Biden's policies must face obstacles like Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who is ascending to the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. However, Obama pushed forward his Cuba policy despite not having control in either house of Congress, something that Biden already has.

Over the last month, progressive leaders and organizations have called for the lifting of the economic blockade and removing Cuba from the list of "States Sponsors of Terrorism."

"Our nation's embargo on Cuba is an artifact from the 1960s. To continue this outdated, harmful policy of isolation would be a failure of American leadership," said Senator Ron Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and introduced a bill to repeal the sanctions early this month.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said he welcomes dialogue with Washington, but without preconditions.