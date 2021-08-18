China: "US in Afghanistan More Destructive than Constructive"

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, declared during a press conference on Tuesday that her country expects the U.S. to stop "using democracy and human rights as an excuse" to intervene in the internal affairs of other states "and undermine peace and stability in other countries and regions," after the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Asian official said that the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, which was aimed at fighting terrorism, caused the number of terrorist organizations to grow "from single digits to more than 20."

She also pointed out that during the two decades of occupation of the country, more than 100,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded "under fire from U.S. troops and their allies," while more than 10 million people were displaced.

According to a report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, 5,785 civilians were wounded and 3,035 lost their lives in 2020.

Referring to Joe Biden's statements that Washington's goal in Afghanistan was never nation-building, Chunying commented that "Wherever the U.S. sets foot, be it Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan, we see turbulence, division, broken families, deaths and other scars in the mess it has left behind. The power and role of the U.S. is destructive rather than constructive."

The Taliban pledged not to allow any force to use Afghan territory to inflict damage on China, she further stated.

The spokeswoman said Beijing is hopeful that Afghanistan's new authorities will "break with all terrorist organizations," including the Turkestan Islamic Party, an extremist organization of Uighur jihadists in western China, considered by the UN to be a terrorist organization.