Belarus: New Day of Protests Against President Lukashenko

Protests burst on August 9 when his victory in the presidential elections was announced.

On Sunday, citizens took to the streets of Minsk to protest against Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko.

Over 100,000 people gathered at the Independence Square, where the Government House and the Central Electoral Commission headquarters are located.

"The protest was peaceful, and it had no intervention from the police forces that were deployed in the area," journalist Alex Kokcharov tweeted.

The demonstrations also spread to other cities such as Brest, Mogilev, Vitebsk, and Grodno.

Until this Sunday, the demonstrations had developed amid violent clashes between the protesters and police officers.

In #Minsk, #Belarus, there are dozens of thousands joining the #protest rally and march today, to demand resignation of president Lukashenka:



"I apologize on behalf of the security officers who have made mistakes," Lukashenko said on Saturday, as he suggested that the protests are being promoted by external agents. "Most of the photographs of injuries caused by police violence have been manipulated." So far, about 6,000 demonstrators have been arrested, according to the Interior Ministry. Complaints about the disappearance of demonstrators have increased on social networks.